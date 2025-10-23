Police detain officer that shot at moving vehicle in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —THE Delta State Police Command has arrested and detained one of its operatives for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle in Asaba, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a statement, saying the operative was arrested following a viral video on the incident.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, had directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately.

Edafe said: “The command is aware of the viral video of a policeman who shot at a moving vehicle in Asaba. After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner, unbecoming of a police officer.

‘The command condemns his act in totality as no policeman has the right to use his firearm without recourse to Force Order 237.

“It is the duty of every Nigerian Police officer to protect lives and property and not to put the life of anybody in danger. The erring Police officer has been identified, summoned and detained at the Command headquarters.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda, has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately, and at the end, the officer has been taken into custody, queried, and an investigation has commenced.

“The command wishes to reiterate that, although the policeman was responding to a case of a hit-and-run accident, no policeman is allowed to use his firearm without justification, as stipulated in Force Order 237.

“The CP assures members of the public that the officer concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.”