Police confirm death of American lady visiting boyfriend in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 60-year-old American woman, identified as Jacqueline, who reportedly died while visiting her boyfriend in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed that the deceased’s boyfriend, identified simply as Alawode, has been taken into custody as investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death continue.

Vanguard gathered that Jacqueline arrived in Nigeria from the United States on September 15 to spend time with her partner. However, she allegedly developed health complications a few days ago and was rushed to a hospital in Warri, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.