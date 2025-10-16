Police bust suspected armed robbery syndicate operating on Katsina-Kano highway 

The Police Command in Katsina State has busted an 11-man syndicate of suspected notorious armed robbers terrorising people on Sha’iskawa-Charanchi and Katsina-Kankia-Kano roads.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, told newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina that the suspects had specialized in blocking those roads and robbing unsuspecting motorists.

He listed the suspects’ names as: Dikko Maaru, Dardau Kabir, Muntari Musa, Labaran Amadu, Usman Maaru, Lawal Zubairu, Nasiru Sanusi and Adamu Kabir.

Others were: Abdullahi Zubairu, Muhammad Usman and Sale Shehu, all between the ages of 21 and 35.

He explained, “The breakthrough came on Sunday ,at about 10a.m., when a member of the syndicate was intercepted while attempting to dispose of some proceeds of their heinous act, following a credible intelligence report.

“Acting swiftly on the tip-off, our operatives were able to track down and apprehend the suspect, leading to the arrest of other members of the syndicate.”

The PPRO explained that during the investigation, 80 wristwatches, nine cellphones, and a knife were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He further said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, commended the operatives for a job well done and appreciated the support of the public.

Aliyu quoted the CP as urging the public to continue providing useful information that would aid in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He stated that the suspects would be charged in court after investigations.

Vanguard News