Police bust baby factory, rescue 5 victims, arrest suspects

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The Ondo State Police Command has uncovered a suspected baby factory and human trafficking syndicate operating in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Police confirmed the rescue of five pregnant girls and a baby boy from the facility, where babies were allegedly sold for between N400,000 and N600,000 depending on gender.

The Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the prime suspect, Ada Clement, and her accomplices had confessed to running the facility as a baby factory.

According to him, “Young pregnant girls were kept in the house until they delivered, after which their babies were sold to individuals seeking children.”

He explained that the operation was uncovered on October 21, 2025, after a 17-year-old victim, Vivian Peter from Akwa Ibom, escaped and reported to the police. She revealed that she was trafficked to Ore under the pretext of a job offer but was instead taken to the illegal facility.

Acting on her report, operatives of the Ore Division and the Command’s Gender Unit raided the premises, rescuing the victims. One of the girls had already delivered and is receiving post-natal care at the General Hospital, Ore, while others remain under protective custody.

Olayinka added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to ensure that all members of the syndicate are arrested and prosecuted.

He assured that the Command remains committed to dismantling human trafficking networks, baby factories, and other crimes targeting vulnerable persons.

In a related development, police operatives have arrested a 20-year-old suspected kidnapper, Abdullahi Ibrahim, believed to be a member of a gang terrorizing travelers along major highways in the South-West.