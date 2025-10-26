Police burst baby factory, rescue five victims, arrest prime suspect, accomplices in Ondo

…Babies Sold for ₦600,000 each

…Police Also Nab 20-Year-Old Notorious Kidnapper

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has uncovered a suspected baby factory and human trafficking syndicate operating within Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Police confirmed the rescue of five pregnant girls and a baby boy from the facility, where babies were allegedly being sold for between ₦400,000 and ₦600,000 — depending on the gender.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, the prime suspect, Ada Clement, and her accomplices have confessed to the crime, admitting that the facility was used as a baby factory.

“The suspects confessed that young pregnant girls were kept at the facility until delivery, after which their babies were sold to individuals seeking children,” Olayinka said.

How the Syndicate Was Exposed

Olayinka explained that the operation was uncovered following a report by Vivian Peter, a 17-year-old girl from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom State, who was trafficked to Ore under the guise of being offered a job opportunity.

“Upon her arrival in Ore, she was taken to what she believed was a clinic, which later turned out to be a baby factory where other pregnant girls were being held for exploitation,” Olayinka said.

Vivian, however, managed to escape after she was instructed to undergo a medical scan at another hospital and reported the incident to the Ore Divisional Police Headquarters.

Acting swiftly on her report, operatives from Ore Division, in collaboration with the Gender Unit, raided the facility, leading to the rescue of five pregnant girls and a baby boy.

“One of the victims had already given birth and is receiving post-natal care at the General Hospital, Ore, while the others are in protective custody,” Olayinka added.

The case has since been transferred to the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit for further investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, has ordered a comprehensive and discreet investigation to ensure that all members of the trafficking ring are apprehended and prosecuted.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate, who are currently being trailed by detectives from the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit,” Olayinka said.

He assured that the command remains resolute in combating human trafficking, baby factory operations, and all forms of child exploitation.

“The Command will continue to protect the vulnerable and ensure perpetrators of such heinous crimes face justice,” he added.

Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper in Ore

In a separate development, operatives of the command have arrested a 20-year-old suspected kidnapper, Abdullahi Ibrahim, described as a notorious member of a syndicate terrorising travelers along major highways in the South-West region.

According to Olayinka, the suspect, who resides in Ore, was arrested following credible intelligence and has confessed to belonging to a kidnapping gang responsible for several abductions along the Benin–Ore Expressway and Sagamu–Lagos Expressway.

“He confessed that the gang’s operations extended across several southern states, using state boundaries to evade detection,” the police spokesperson said.

Following his confession, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Section (SAKS), Akure, tracked and arrested two additional suspects in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigators in tracking down other fleeing members of the gang believed to be operating between Lagos and Edo States.