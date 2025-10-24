Police bomb disposal team remove IEDs in Borno

Operatives of the police in Borno have removed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), planted by the insurgents along the Ngwaom–Mafa Road in the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Nahum Daso, said this in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Daso said the explosives were discovered and neutralised when Gov. Babagana Zulum, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, and senior military officers, embarked on a post-attack assessment visit to Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the visit followed a foiled Boko Haram attack in the midnight hours of Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

“The timely detection and controlled detonation of the IEDs averted potential harm to security personnel and commuters along the route,” he said.

The statement quoted Abdulmajid as commending the police, military and other security agencies for their gallantry, vigilance, professionalism and commitment during the operation.

Abdulmajid reaffirmed the police readiness to deploy additional personnel and logistics to enhance operational efficiency and sustain security gains in the area.

“The police command further appreciates the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, and the sustained synergy with other security agencies in the collective effort to maintain peace and stability across the state.” (NAN)