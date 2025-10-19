Police arrest three officers suspected of cultism in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has arrested three officers over alleged involvement in cult-related activities following a viral video showing policemen engaging in conduct associated with a known cult group.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, the officers — identified as Inspector Obinna Peter, Corporal Amaechi Augustine, and Corporal Ejikeme Victor — are currently in detention while investigations are underway.

The statement said the viral video, which surfaced a few days ago, showed some policemen making utterances and gestures linked to a popular cult group.

Okoye noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and maintain public trust.

“Further to the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, ordering a thorough investigation into the viral video showing officers engaged in unprofessional conduct, the Command wishes to provide the following update.

The officers captured in the viral video have been identified as Inspector Obinna Peter, Corporal Amaechi Augustine, and Corporal Ejikeme Victor.

The officers have been arrested and are presently in detention, while an Orderly Room Trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday,”the statement read.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the conduct displayed in the video was “highly unprofessional” and contrary to the discipline, ethics, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured that the outcome of the internal disciplinary process would be made public, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in policing.