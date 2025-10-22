Police arrest suspected kidnappers, bandits in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, has commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication to combating crime and ensuring public safety across the state.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters in Jos, the Commissioner highlighted several major operational breakthroughs recorded within the past month.

Among the achievements was the arrest of two armed robbery suspects allegedly involved in a robbery that occurred on July 13 at NER Junction along Chigwong Road. The suspects reportedly attacked a commercial vehicle travelling from Bauchi to Pankshin, dispossessing passengers of cash and valuables. A stolen phone traced to the suspects led to their arrest.

In another operation, detectives in Pankshin LGA apprehended three suspects for alleged robbery and possession of illegal firearms. The police recovered two locally fabricated pistols, cartridges, face masks, and two stolen motorcycles during the raid.

Adesina also disclosed the arrest of a 25-year-old kidnap suspect from Adamawa State in Kanam LGA. The suspect reportedly confessed to belonging to a kidnap syndicate that had previously collected a ₦5 million ransom before he left the group.

Similarly, operatives arrested an 18-year-old suspected bandit at Gajin Duguri village on the Bauchi–Plateau border. Items recovered from him included a combat uniform, native attire, a Quran, and a wooden writing board (allo). Intelligence reports linked his mission to a known bandit leader operating within the Kanam–Wase axis.

In Bassa LGA, two suspects were also arrested in connection with the murder of Monday Imba Victor, a 23-year-old motorcycle owner found dead with gunshot wounds along Bassa Road. The suspects confessed to the crime, and the victim’s motorcycle was recovered. A third accomplice remains at large.

The Command further recorded success with the arrest of a notorious kidnapper at Tudun Wada, Jos North, following credible intelligence from residents of the Fwavei Ciki community in Rayfield. A locally fabricated pistol and substances suspected to be cannabis were recovered from the suspect.

CP Adesina reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing, community collaboration, and swift response to distress calls.

He also announced the deployment of newly passed-out constables from the Police Training School, Jos, urging them to maintain professionalism, discipline, and integrity as they assume duty.