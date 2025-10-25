Police arrest suspected bandits behind attacks on Shanono communities

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested two members of a suspected bandit syndicate behind the attacks on communities in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Confirming the arrest, the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the suspects were collaborating with a bandit syndicate in the Shanono area and attempting to infiltrate the state.

SP Haruna also said efforts were in place to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

According to him, “Acting on credible intelligence from members of the Farin Ruwa community in Shanono Local Government Area, combined operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad and Shanono Division, conducted a coordinated tactical operation on Friday, 24th October 2025, at approximately 0200hrs. During the operation, two suspects believed to be members of an armed bandit syndicate were successfully arrested.

“The suspects are alleged to have been collaborating with bandits operating within the area, attempting to infiltrate Kano State. The Command has launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the extent of their activities and connections.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other members of the syndicate and bring them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the vigilance and cooperation of the Farin Ruwa community, which played a crucial role in providing actionable intelligence. He urges all residents of Kano State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police by reporting suspicious activities promptly,” he said.

In a related development, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said the Command has been addressing ongoing clashes between herders and farmers in Barebari Ward, Makoda LGA.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and emphasized that efforts are ongoing to maintain law and order, as well as protect lives and properties.

“The Kano State Police Command assures the public of its unwavering dedication to combating crime and ensuring a safe environment for all. The Command calls on community members to continue their cooperation and support in the fight against criminal elements,” SP Haruna stated.