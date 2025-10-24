Police arrest man for murder of commercial motorcyclist in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Musa Buhari in connection with the murder of a commercial motorcyclist in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying the suspect was apprehended after the victim’s phone, a Tecno T101 handset, was recovered from him.

According to Edafe, Buhari and his accomplice, Manu Usman (now at large), allegedly lured the victim into a bush, attacked him with a hoe, and stole his motorcycle and mobile phone.

He stated: “On October 7, 2025, a report of a missing person was received at the Agbor Division indicating that one Friday Orumgbe, 53, of Idumu-Oza, Agbor, who left home on October 6 with his Lifan motorcycle, failed to return.

“Acting on the report, the DPO Agbor Division, CSP Michael Obekpa, immediately ordered a discreet investigation into the disappearance.

“Following sustained intelligence-led efforts, on October 16, 2025, police operatives arrested one Musa Buhari, 25, of Alihagu Village, Agbor, and recovered the victim’s Tecno T101 phone from him.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and one Manu Usman (now at large) boarded the victim’s motorcycle pretending to be passengers, lured him into a bush along Power Line near Oki, Agbor, and attacked him with a hoe, rendering him unconscious before stealing his motorcycle and phone.”

Edafe added that, acting on the confession, on October 17, 2025, at about 8:05 a.m., the DPO led operatives and the suspect to the crime scene, where the decomposed corpse of the victim was recovered.

“The remains were identified by family members and deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary, Agbor, for autopsy. The suspect is in custody while investigation continues,” he said.