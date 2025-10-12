Police arrest four robbers, rescue two kidnap victims, recover 15 international passports in Abuja,

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four suspects involved in a one-chance robbery and attempted kidnapping, rescuing two victims in the process.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement, said the criminal gang had earlier robbed six victims, both men and women, before their arrest.

According to Adeh, the incident began on October 8, 2025, at about 10:09 p.m., when one Hajara Ali reported to the Life Camp Police Station that her sister, Comfort Habila, had called in distress, claiming she had been abducted by suspected criminals who demanded ₦1 million ransom for her release.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives from Life Camp Division immediately swung into action. Through the deployment of digital and tactical intelligence, the suspects were tracked and arrested on October 9, 2025, at about 4:30 a.m. at Dape Village, after a near-deadly confrontation with the police,” Adeh stated.

Two victims — Comfort Habila (female) and Aliyu Adams (male) — were rescued during the operation. Adams, who sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by the suspects, was rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The arrested suspects were identified as Solomon Tanko, Samuel Audu, Chigozie Joseph, and Emmanuel Chidiebere.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been involved in several one-chance robberies around the Bannex and Kado areas of Abuja, using a vehicle with tinted windows to lure unsuspecting passengers before robbing them of their valuables.

Items recovered from the suspects include 15 international passports, two daggers, two cutlasses, bloodstained documents, four mobile phones, two hammers, and three biros.

Adeh said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, commended the swift response of the Life Camp Divisional Police Officers and urged residents to continue cooperating with the police by reporting crimes and suspicious activities promptly.

He also encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and contact the Command through its emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, or CRU FCT: 08107314192.