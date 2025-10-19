Police arrest armed robbery suspects, car snatchers, drug traffickers in FCT crackdown

…Recover Stolen SUVs and Other Exhibits

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested several wanted armed robbery suspects, drug traffickers, and car thieves during a series of coordinated, intelligence-led operations across Kubwa, Life Camp, and Mabushi Divisions between October 9 and 18, 2025.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the arrests followed sustained efforts by the police to enhance public safety and prevent crime within the territory.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command arrested multiple criminal suspects linked to armed robbery, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft across various locations in the FCT,” Adeh stated.

Those arrested include Manaseh Emmanuel (36), Dogora Ibrahim (21), and Ibrahim Idamusa (40) — all members of a notorious armed robbery gang allegedly led by Ibrahim Yakubu, a.k.a. “Ycome”, who is currently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Similarly, operatives from Life Camp Division arrested Umar Abubakar, Iliyasu Ibrahim, Usman Ibrahim, and Alkasim Abubakar for theft. Investigations revealed that the suspects belong to a 10-man armed robbery syndicate responsible for a series of violent robberies within Kubwa, Life Camp, and Mpape areas.

In another operation, Bello Mohd Tambuwal was apprehended by Mabushi Division for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, while Paul Onogwu was intercepted with 15 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

Recovered exhibits include: One (1) cutlass, One (1) sword, One (1) jackknife, One (1) Toyota Land Cruiser (stolen during an armed robbery), One (1) black 2019 Toyota Corolla (Chassis No: JTNK4RBE1K3054902), One (1) Toyota Camry (Reg. No: KRD 391 JF) and Fifteen (15) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye Miller, commended the officers and men involved in the successful operations, urging all Divisional Police Officers to intensify efforts and sustain the momentum against criminal elements across the FCT.

“The Command will continue to hit hard on criminal elements until every hideout is uncovered and the Federal Capital Territory is completely rid of crime and insecurity,” he said.

The police also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities through the following emergency numbers: 08061581938, 08032003913, and the CRU line: 08107314192.