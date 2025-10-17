Police arrest alleged receiver of vandalised railway materials in Kaduna

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, an alleged receiver and kingpin of vandalised railway materials in Kaduna.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, the arrest marks a major breakthrough in the corporation’s campaign against vandalism.

Opeifa said a trailer loaded with railway components was also intercepted in Plateau State as part of the coordinated operation.

“In Kaduna, the suspect, apprehended around Rigasa, confessed to buying stolen NRC electrical cables for ₦90,000 from vandals,” Opeifa said.

He explained that the arrest followed intelligence reports on vandalised electrical installations along the Mando–Rigasa corridor on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Investigation is ongoing.

Opeifa added that in Plateau, operatives of the Nigeria Police, Railway Command, intercepted a trailer carrying large quantities of railway materials along KM 822–823, Forom axis.

“The truck, abandoned by its driver who fled the scene, was towed to the Jos Railway Police Station on Wednesday, Oct. 15,” he said.

He noted that investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the theft.

Opeifa commended the Nigeria Police for their professionalism, intelligence-led operations, and swift response in handling both incidents.

He described the arrests and recoveries as proof of renewed synergy between the corporation and security agencies in protecting vital railway assets.

The NRC boss reaffirmed the corporation’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with the Police, NSCDC, and other security formations to bring vandals to justice.

He warned that such criminal acts amounted to economic sabotage and said the NRC would maintain zero tolerance for vandalism through surveillance and intelligence sharing.

Opeifa also urged residents of communities hosting railway facilities to stay vigilant and report any suspicious movement around rail installations.

He stressed that the railway system remained a major driver of national development, calling for collective responsibility in safeguarding it.

Vanguard News