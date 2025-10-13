Police arrest 4 suspected cultists in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists following a raid on a criminal hideout in the Tedi area of Ojo, Lagos.

According to a statement from the command, the suspects — Mathew Edafewotu (27), Alfred Collins (20), Alfred Emmanuel (22), and Obioha Kosi (22) — were apprehended on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, around 6:30 p.m. at No. 6, Oasis Street, Tedi, after intelligence reports indicated a planned meeting of a suspected cult group.

The area had reportedly witnessed a violent cult clash days earlier, prompting heightened surveillance by the police. Acting on the tip-off, officers from the Onireke Division stormed the location, arresting four suspects while others escaped. The detainees, who reportedly have no fixed addresses, are currently in custody as investigations continue.

In a separate development, operatives attached to the Iju Division have launched a manhunt for a fleeing motorcyclist who allegedly shot a union ticket officer during an altercation at Agbado Road, via Toyin Street, Iju-Ishaga, on the same day.

The victim, identified as Bala Yusuf, was reportedly shot in the jaw by the suspect during a dispute over ticket payment. He was rushed to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital and later referred to LASUTH, Ikeja, for intensive treatment.

The Chairman of the Motorcyclists Union in Iju-Ishaga, Adejumo Ganiyu, who reported the incident, commended the police for their swift response and expressed confidence that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating cult-related activities and violent crimes across the state, urging residents to provide useful information to support ongoing investigations.