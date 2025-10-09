Police arrest 26 suspected kidnappers, recover firearms, ransom money in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have arrested 26 suspected kidnappers, recovered four fabricated firearms and ransom money.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, in a sustained effort to rid the state of banditry and kidnapping, operatives of the command, in a coordinated joint operation with patrol teams from Anchau Division and the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVIS), arrested six suspected kidnappers.

“The operatives also recovered two fabricated firearms, and some parts of ransom money paid to the kidnappers.”

He explained that the operation took place on Oct. 5, at about 1:15 am, following credible intelligence that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old male suspect and five others.

He said that the investigation revealed that the suspects, on Sept. 22, at about 2:15 am, criminally conspired and invaded the residence of one Idris Adamu, male, aged 60, and abducted him and held him in captivity for several days before releasing him after collecting a ransom of N5 million.

The command’s spokesman said that during the same coordinated operation, two additional suspects were arrested after a brief gun duel with the police.

He said, however, that two other suspects were still at large and currently being trailed by operatives.

He said that exhibits, including two fabricated, locally made pump-action guns, five empty cartridges, some amulets and a cash sum of ₦546,000, believed to be part of the ransom proceeds, were recovered from them.

Hassan further said that on Oct. 3, at about 6:00 p.m., a team of operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit intercepted and arrested one suspect from Ikara Local Government Area and found in his possession two fabricated revolver rifles.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having masterminded an attack on the residence of one Alhaji (name withheld) of the same address about two months ago, using the same rifle.

“Preliminary investigations further revealed that the suspect is a member of a notorious gang of bandits terrorising Ikara and its environs and operating alongside his accomplices who are currently at large.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing accomplices and recover more weapons connected to the gang’s criminal activities.

He also said that on Oct. 4, at about 2:00 a.m., following the receipt of credible information from a kidnapped victim from Gazara Village, Makarfi Local Government Area, a team of operatives led by the Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, swiftly mobilised to the said village and conducted a coordinated raid on the houses of the suspected kidnappers.

“During the operation, the Police arrested a suspect who had earlier been charged to court for kidnapping, along with thirteen (13) others in connection with various kidnapping activities in the area.

“Three more suspects were arrested at the toll gate area, and cutlasses as well as other dangerous weapons were recovered from them, “he said

The image maker said all the suspects were currently in custody, as the investigation is ongoing to uncover their network, recover more exhibits, and apprehend other accomplices still at large.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, commended the operatives for their professionalism and resilience in ensuring the success of the operation.

He reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to fighting kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes in the state.

Vanguard News