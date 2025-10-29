Police arrest 2 One Chance robbery suspects behind murder in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory, FTC, Police Command, Abuja, has arrested two suspected members of a “one chance” robbery syndicate allegedly responsible for the death of a young lady, Miss Grace Godwin, aged 23.

The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said: “On July 12, 2025, the command received a distress report that the unconscious body of a young woman, was discovered by the roadside along Iya Abubakar Street, Life Camp.

“Police operatives swiftly responded to the scene and the victim later identified as Miss Grace Godwin was evacuated to the hospital, where she was sadly confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, who worked as a fuel-pump attendant, had closed from work on July 11, 2025, and unknowingly boarded a vehicle operated by a “one chance” robbery syndicate.

“Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, the command’s Scorpion Squad, launched a discreet investigation into the incident.

“With the aid of digital reconstructive intelligence, operatives traced and arrested two members of the gang, identified as: Kabiru Abdullahi, male, 25 years old and Solomon Tanko, male, 35 years old.

“Further investigations revealed that during the robbery, the victim recognised some of the gang members, who were residents of the same Dape community where she lived. In a struggle that ensued, Kabiru Abdullahi strangled her with a plastic nylon bag after she bit his finger in self-defense.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one golden-colored Toyota Camry (popularly known as “Pencil Light”) and Plastic nylon bags used in committing the crime.

“While efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang, the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye commends the Scorpion Squad for their swift and professional response.”