Police arrest 12 suspected armed robbers behind murder of Arise News Staff, security guard in Abuja

— Recovered AK-47 rifle, stolen phones, and other weapons from gang

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested twelve members of a notorious armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the violent attack that claimed the lives of Ms. Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, a staff of Arise News, and Mr. Barnabas Danlami, a security guard at Unique Apartment, Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Abuja.

The robbery occurred on September 29, 2025, around 3:30 a.m., during which valuables were carted away and the victims lost their lives.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, launched an intensive manhunt for the culprits. The operation, backed by digital and reconstructive intelligence from Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, led to the arrest of the twelve suspects across multiple states.

Those arrested include:

Shamsudeen Hassan (Katsina)

Hassan Isah (Kaduna)

Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. Abba (Katsina)

Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume (Katsina)

Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba (Kaduna)

Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule (Katsina)

Abdul Salam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu (Katsina)

Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska (Kaduna)

Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan (Katsina)

Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby (Kaduna)

Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati (Kaduna)

Musa Umar a.k.a. Small (Borno)

According to the police, four of the suspects—Shamsudeen Hassan, Abubakar Alkamu, Sani Sirajo, and one other—were initially tracked down through stolen phones recovered during the robbery.

During interrogation, Shamsudeen Hassan reportedly confessed to shooting the security guard, Mr. Danlami, when he tried to stop them from entering the compound. Sirajo, another suspect, allegedly confessed that he tried to restrain Ms. Maduagwu from falling off the building but was unable to hold her.

Police investigations also revealed that the gang members shared ₦200,000 each from the proceeds of the robbery, while Shamsudeen drove away in the victim’s white Honda CR-V after the attack.

Recovered exhibits include:

One fabricated AK-47 rifle

Thirty-six rounds of 9mm live ammunition

One locally made pistol

One pump-action gun

Two live cartridges

Four mobile phones belonging to the victims

Two sharp knives, one cutlass, and nine torchlights used in the operation

Further breakthroughs came on October 8, 2025, when police operatives intercepted the remaining suspects — including Musa Umar a.k.a. Small and Hassan Isah — en route to another planned robbery in Maitama, Abuja.

The FCT Police Command confirmed that all suspects have confessed to their crimes. Investigation is ongoing, while efforts continue to apprehend other fleeing gang members.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and maintaining public safety across the FCT.