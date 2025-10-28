Police arrest 10 after shooting spree at Osun lounge

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected cultists and robbery gang at Moro, Ife-North Local Government Area of the state, after an exchange of gunfire.

The suspects who were arrested at a lounge in the town include Adebayo Olalekan, 27, Hammed Abdullah, 47, Olajide Opeyemi, 34, Olushola Samson, 24 and Salako Opeyemi ‘F’ 20.

Others are Majekodunmi Shefiu, 32, Ganiyu Yusuf, 24, Ridwan Temitope, 25, Taofeek Yusuf, 25 and Babafemi Adelowo, 28.

The Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, on Monday, said the command received intelligence that the suspects were shooting sporadically at the lounge.

He said a team of Police Rapid Response Unit (PRU) operatives, led by the Commander, deployed to the scene, were shot at by the gang, but were subdued by the operatives.

“A search and mop-up operation was conducted at the scene which led to the arrest of Ten (10) suspects and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, vehicles and motorcycles. The supervisor and owner of the Lounge have been on the run.

“Exhibits recovered from them include two English pump action guns, two locally made pistols, a single barrel gun, fifteen live cartridges, several empty shells, one unregistered Lexus RX 350, one Lexus RX 350 registered with LND 392 JZ.

“Other exhibits recovered are a Lexus ES 330 with registration number EPE 313 JL, two unregistered Toyota Camry and ten motorcycles,” he said.

The Police commissioner added that the suspects are in custody undergoing further investigation.