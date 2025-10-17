Police apprehend Lagos car theft syndicate, recover guns

The Police Command in Lagos State has dismantled a car-snatching syndicate operating in Lagos and neighbouring states, recovering five stolen vehicles and several firearms in the process.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, while speaking to journalists at the residence of the syndicate in the Igando area, on Friday, said the command had achieved another breakthrough.

Jimoh said three members of the gang were apprehended in their residence, which was used as their hideout, where they planned and launched attacks on unsuspecting motorists.

“The syndicate specialised in posing as passengers to dispossess drivers of their vehicles during transit.

“They usually board vehicles as passengers, and as the journey progresses, they rob the owners of their vehicles,” he said.

The police boss cautioned private car owners, especially civil servants and professionals, against carrying unknown passengers for a fee to offset fuel costs.

“It is very dangerous. If you cannot afford fuel, it is better to park your vehicle until you can. Many of these robbers take advantage of such opportunities,” he warned.

He noted that while one of the reported incidents occurred in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos, investigations revealed the gang had also operated in Oyo and Edo states.

“Our deep investigation into that single crime led to several recoveries. So far, we have recovered about five vehicles, two of which are here,” he said.

Jimoh, however, assured residents that the command remained resolute in its fight against crime.“We are on top of our game in terms of crime prevention, control, and prompt detection.

Jimoh said among the exhibits recovered from the suspects were a pump-action automatic weapon, an English-made pistol with erased serial numbers, live cartridges and charms believed to be used for protection during operations.

“Lagos is safe, and we will continue to ensure that every criminal act is promptly detected and perpetrators arrested,” he affirmed.

The commissioner also appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious individuals in their communities.

“We want residents to be our first line of defence. If you notice people without a clear means of livelihood or those who move in and out at odd hours, report to us.

“Criminals are not spirits; they live among us,” he said.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for providing logistics, tactical support, and operational vehicles that have enhanced policing in Lagos.

He also appreciated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous assistance and collaboration in ensuring security across the state.

Jimoh reiterated his warning to criminals to stay out of Lagos.

“Lagos is not a place you can operate freely and go unarrested.

“Any criminal gang that raises its head here will be promptly apprehended and face the full weight of the law,” he said.

A motorist, who was also on the ground at the residence of the syndicate, recounted how the suspects dispossessed him of his vehicle, phones, and other valuables at gunpoint before the police recovered the stolen car.

The victim said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, when he briefly parked to buy something.

According to him, a man suddenly approached, banged on his car window, and ordered him to unlock the vehicle while brandishing a pump-action gun.

He said another armed man joined in, and both forced him to surrender his phones, jewellery, and other valuables before fleeing in the car.

The victim said he managed to escape unhurt after being ordered to face the wall.

He thanked the command, especially the Anti-Robbery and Anti-Kidnapping Squad, for promptly investigating the case, recovering his car, and apprehending one of the suspects in Edo.

Vanguard News