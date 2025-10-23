Plateau Police arrest suspected kidnappers, bandits

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos —The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emmanuel Adesina, has commended the relentless efforts of officers and men of the command for combating crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the Police Headquarters, Jos, Adesina highlighted a series of operational breakthroughs achieved within the last month.

Among the major successes was the arrest of two armed robbery suspects allegedly linked to a robbery incident that occurred on July 13, at NER Junction along Chigwong Road.

The suspects allegedly attacked a commercial vehicle en route Pankshin from Bauchi State, dispossessing passengers of cash and valuables. A phone stolen during the attack was traced to the suspects, leading to their arrest.

In another breakthrough, detectives in the Pankshin LGA apprehended three suspects for alleged robbery and possession of illegal firearms. Two locally fabricated pistols, cartridges, face masks, and two stolen motorcycles were allegedly recovered during the operation.

The commissioner also disclosed that a 25-year-old kidnap suspect, from Adamawa State, was arrested by special operatives in the Kanam LGA, and he confessed to being part of a kidnap syndicate that had previously collected a ransom of N5 million before he left the group.

Similarly, operatives arrested an 18-year-old suspected bandit at Gajin Duguri village on the Bauchi-Plateau border. Items recovered from him included a combat uniform, native wear, a Quran, and an allo (wooden writing board). Intelligence reports linked his mission to a known bandit leader operating in the Kanam-Wase axis.

In the Bassa LGA, two suspects were apprehended in connection with the killing of Monday Victor, a 23-year-old motorcycle owner who was found dead along Bassa road with bullet wounds. The suspects confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the victim’s motorcycle, while a third accomplice remains at large.

The command, according to him also arrested a notorious kidnapper of Tudun Wada in Jos North, following credible intelligence from residents of the Fwavei Ciki community in Rayfield. One locally fabricated pistol and substances suspected to be cannabis were recovered from him.