Plateau: Peace actors seek effective cross-border control to tackle insecurity

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Peace actors in Plateau State have called for proper management of cross-border issues to mitigate violence, as the Government reaffirmed its commitment to building a sustainable peace architecture through collaborative efforts with key stakeholders.

The discussion took place during a two-day Multi-Level and Multi-Sectoral Roundtable with State and Non-State Actors, held in Jos, themed “Unity in Diversity for Peaceful Coexistence in Plateau State.”

The event was convened by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) in partnership with the Plateau State Government, with support from the German Cooperation.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, commended HD for its sustained partnership in fostering peace and harmony among Plateau’s diverse communities.

“This meeting is apt, especially as our State continues to grapple with security challenges that have threatened our growth and unity. The Plateau State Government remains committed to restoring lasting peace so that our people can live without fear and sleep in safety,” Piyo noted.

She emphasised the urgent need for federal intervention to clearly demarcate Plateau’s borders with neighbouring states, noting that porous boundaries have contributed to recurring conflicts and criminal activities such as cattle rustling and human trafficking.

“The porous nature of our borders not only poses security challenges but also makes our children vulnerable to trafficking. We therefore call on relevant federal agencies to define and mark our borders to help mitigate cross-border conflicts,” she stated.

Chris Agoha, Country Manager of HD Nigeria, highlighted the correlation between weak border control and the proliferation of violent crimes, including land disputes, illegal mining, and kidnapping.

“Borders are a primary indicator of a State’s authority over its territory. When they are poorly managed, various forms of criminality thrive, putting entire communities at risk,” Agoha explained.

Professor Chris Kwaja, Special Envoy on Peace and Security to the Plateau State Government, urged stronger collaboration between government agencies, traditional institutions, and the media to counter divisive narratives and promote social cohesion.

He noted that factors fueling insecurity include mining, unchecked virtual spaces, institutional bottlenecks, impunity, and proliferation of small arms in the Middle Belt and ECOWAS region.

Dr Sam Godongs, National Expert Adviser to HD Nigeria and Director of Research and Documentation at the Government House, updated participants on the Peace Core Two project, providing a background of HD’s peacebuilding interventions and key variables responsible for violence in the State.

Nantip Joseph, representing the Director-General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency, Julie Sanda, reiterated the agency’s ongoing partnership with HD and other stakeholders to strengthen local peace structures.

Umar Yahaya of GIZ Peace core called for more inclusion in the peace processes.

Panel discussions examined cross-border conflicts, institutional challenges, constitutional provisions on diversity, and strategies to enhance social inclusion and peaceful coexistence.

In a communiqué issued at the close of the event, stakeholders recommended continuous multi-stakeholder engagement and dialogue to address border security threats, early warning sharing, and implementation of past resolutions. They called for the establishment of forest guards, community-focused security, and private sector involvement in border development.

On diversity management, they urged deliberate leadership to promote unity, inclusion, and equitable development, alongside a national rebranding to foster shared identity and reduce ethnocentrism. They also recommended constitutional amendments to entrench justice and equity, and a gender and disability audit to promote inclusion.

Ahmed Yassin of HD emphasised the need for community ownership of solutions to cross-border issues to ensure sustainability and development.