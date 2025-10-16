Plateau partners Solutron for 25-year broadband fibre project

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, 2nd from left, and Chris Eguaibor, 2nd from right

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Government has entered into a 25-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) partnership with Solutron Eastern Fibre Limited for the implementation of a state-wide broadband fibre infrastructural project that will establish a robust fibre optic network connecting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as schools, hospitals, and homes, with high-speed Internet.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU at the new Government House in Jos, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang described the development as a game changer, a major step towards realising his vision of a digitally connected and knowledge-driven Plateau.

Governor Mutfwang said the project would transform Plateau into one of Nigeria’s most connected and data-driven States while positioning it as an emerging ICT hub for young entrepreneurs and innovators.

“With this new journey, you can now sit anywhere across the State and work in America,” he remarked, highlighting how digital connectivity will open global opportunities for Plateau citizens.

He assured that the agreement will enable the State to map and redesign existing fibre routes for effective planning and management, expand internet access to rural communities in line with his digital inclusion agenda, and empower local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to promote tech entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Plateau Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), Dominic Datong, commended the Governor’s vision, noting that Plateau’s fibre coverage had grown from 900 kilometres to 2,500 kilometres since Mutfwang assumed office.

He said the project would position Plateau as a digital hub in Northern Nigeria, attracting investors, promoting e-governance, and fostering innovation in sectors such as telemedicine, smart security, electronic traffic management, and others.

He added that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan and the Federal Government’s “Dig Once” Policy for sustainable digital growth.

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer of Solutron Eastern Fibre Limited, Chris Eguaibor, pledged the company’s commitment to transparency and sustainable value creation saying, “This partnership will open the doors to a connected, creative, and competitive Plateau.”

When fully executed, the Broadband Infrastructure Project is expected to revolutionise communication, governance, education, healthcare, and business operations across the State, ushering in a new era of innovation, inclusion, and prosperity.