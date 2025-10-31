Plateau NAWOJ seeks enhanced access to cancer screening, treatment services

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — The Plateau State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for stronger and sustained efforts to ensure that cancer screening and treatment are accessible, affordable, and continuous across the state.

In a statement signed by its Chairperson, Grace Gotip, the association joined global partners in marking Cancer Awareness Month by advocating for coordinated action against cancer, which it described as one of the most serious public health threats worldwide.

NAWOJ noted that cancer continues to claim thousands of lives annually, with women disproportionately affected — particularly by breast and cervical cancers, two of the leading causes of preventable deaths in Nigeria.

Reaffirming its commitment to utilising the media to educate and inspire healthy behaviour, the group stressed that early detection remains the most effective tool in reducing cancer-related mortality.

It urged women, especially those in rural communities, to take advantage of available screening opportunities and prioritise regular health checks.

The association also appealed to government agencies, health institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector to intensify collaboration to expand access to cancer care facilities, strengthen awareness campaigns, and ensure quality services reach all parts of Plateau State.

While expressing solidarity with cancer survivors and honouring those who have lost their lives to the disease, NAWOJ pledged to continue promoting awareness, healthy lifestyles, and improved access to cancer services.

“The fight against cancer requires a collective commitment,” the statement concluded. “Together, we can make early detection and prevention part of our culture.”