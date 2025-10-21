Plateau govt moves to strengthen integrity, accountability in public service

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Government has commenced the process of developing an integrity and accountability strategy for the State Public Service, describing the process as a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

The State Head of Service, Stephen Godong disclosed this in Jos on Monday during the opening ceremony of a five-day stakeholders technical workshop on the development of the strategy, organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), funded by the European Union, and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Administration, Office of the Head of Service, Danjuma Damenkyap, he said the initiative seeks to establish a framework that will guide public servants in delivering services with integrity, transparency, and a renewed sense of responsibility to citizens.

According to him, effective governance goes beyond regulations to building a culture where accountability becomes a way of life.

“Our objective is to create a robust framework that ensures every citizen of Plateau State can trust in their government. This framework will empower institutions to operate with openness and inclusivity in decision-making processes,” he stated.

Earlier, the State Project Coordinator (RoLAC), Mantim Dala lamented that lapses in accountability over the years have weakened governance systems and affected service delivery across sectors such as health, education, housing, and infrastructure, and challenged participants to seize the opportunity to contribute to the restoration of ethical standards in the State’s public institutions.

Comparing the past to present times, he noted that “in those days, education was nearly free, roads and healthcare were better because systems of accountability and checks were stronger, but the lack of transparency and accountability erode good governance.”

Dala emphasised that the project aligns with the Plateau State Strategic Development Plan (2023–2027), which identifies public service reform as a key pillar for sustainable growth.

“Our support is to help revive the ethical foundations of governance and reinforce accountability in all aspects of administration, from legislation and enforcement to procurement and service delivery,” he said.

However, the facilitators, Professor Ada Chidi-Igbokwe, and Professor Onyukwu Onyukwu, who took the participants through diverse topics including, overview of National and Subnational Frameworks: Purpose, Benefits, and Opportunities, Understanding and Formulating Vision and Mission, Developing Vision and Mission for PLASIAS, and others, maintained that the purpose of the strategy is to among others things, promote ethical conduct in governance.

Professor Chidi-Igbokwe stressed, “There are benefits and opportunities that come with the strategy. It will enhance public trust and legitimacy, boost investors and donors’ confidence, and improve policy implementation and monitoring. There are opportunities to build a high-trust government, institutional strengthening, citizen empowerment, and to enhance reputation at national and global levels.

The workshop continues through October 24 and is expected to produce a policy document that will institutionalise transparency, ethical conduct, and responsibility across the Plateau State Public Service.