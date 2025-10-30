Plateau: FIDA rallies gatekeepers to challenge harmful norms, end gender-based violence

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, with the support of the Ford Foundation, has intensified efforts to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV), calling on all gatekeepers to continue to play meaningful roles to end the menace.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State during a two-day Shared Learning Forum, which brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, state actors, and male advocates of gender justice, the association sought to strengthen community-driven initiatives aimed at challenging harmful cultural and religious norms that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

The Assistant Manager, Programmes and Partnership at FIDA and Project Lead, Rita Lasoju, explained that the objective of the gathering was to “foster a shared understanding of GBV prevention strategies that challenge harmful traditional and religious norms.”

She added that the platform also enabled participants to share their experiences, success stories, and lessons from community interventions, while enhancing collaboration between community stakeholders and government institutions for long-term impact.

Delivering a welcome address on behalf of FIDA’s Country Vice President and National President, Eliana Martins, the Plateau State Chairperson, Na’ankus Fyaktu, noted that the event was part of an ongoing project titled “Engagement, Coordination and Sharing of Lessons on GBV Prevention between Religious, Traditional and Government Leaders in Nigeria.”

Martins stated that since the project’s inception between October 2024 and May 2025, FIDA has held several dialogues that have successfully empowered local gatekeepers to question and reform discriminatory practices within their communities. These engagements, she said, have built a strong foundation for continued advocacy and joint action against GBV in Plateau State.

According to her, the second phase of the Shared Learning Forum aims to consolidate these gains, strengthen existing networks, and assess measurable behavioural and attitudinal shifts among stakeholders.

“We expect to see these dialogues translated into concrete community actions,” Martins said. “Our goal is to build gender-sensitive, inclusive, and protective communities where women and girls can live free from violence and discrimination,” she noted.

Presenting a performance monitoring report, Jovita Chechet, FIDA’s Senior Impact Assessment Officer pointed out the importance of documentation and reporting in ensuring the progress of work in communities, and highlighted positive efforts made at diverse communities where the project is being implemented.

The District Head of Nabor, HRH Bala Haruna, Rev. Ikpisu Andrew from CAN, Kabir Abubakar from JNI, Inspector Venkat Moses from the Nigeria Police, and Nene Dung from the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, among others advocated zero tolerance to cases of gender-based violence.