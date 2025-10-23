Plateau: FCCPC urges collective action against unsafe food practices

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has frowned at the

prevalence of harmful food-handling practices, including the forceful ripening of fruits using toxic chemicals such as calcium carbide, and adulteration of food products with dangerous additives like bromate and formalin.

The Commission which insisted these practices endanger public health, erode consumer trust, and compromise the credibility of Nigeria’s food market however, reiterated its commitment to ensuring food safety, consumer protection, and fair business practices across Nigeria’s food value chain.

Speaking on Thursday during a one-day sensitisation campaign on food quality standards, safety regulation, and fair business practices held for stakeholders in Jos, Plateau State, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Olatunji Bello, said calcium carbide, contains trace amounts of arsenic and phosphorus both of which are highly toxic to humans; and unwholesome practices endanger the lives of Nigerians, and also erode consumers’ trust.

Represented by the Director of Quality Assurance and Development, Nkechi Mba, he emphasised that access to safe and nutritious food is not merely a privilege but a human right, stressed that food safety is critical to public health, economic growth, and national security, noting that all stakeholders must share responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the nation’s food systems.

“The FCCPC, as Nigeria’s apex consumer protection agency, will not hesitate to sanction offenders who prioritise profit over public safety. Every food producer, processor, and vendor has a duty of care to the public. Upholding safety and integrity in food processing is not just a legal obligation but a moral duty,” he stated.

The Executive Vice Chairman pointed out that the Commission will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies such as NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to enhance compliance with food safety regulations, as the partnerships have led to several enforcement actions, market surveillance exercises, and public education initiatives aimed at curbing hazardous food practices.

He urged all operators to adhere strictly to food quality and labelling standards, maintain proper hygiene, and avoid the use of harmful substances, and also encouraged consumers to remain vigilant and informed, adding that “an informed consumer is an empowered one.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director of Consumer and Business Education at FCCPC, Yahaya Kudan, said the sensitisation campaign was organised to address critical issues about food handling, and called on participants, to engage actively and use the knowledge gained to advocate for safer food practices within their communities.

The event featured expert presentations from NAFDAC and other stakeholders on topics such as Forced Ripening of Fruits: Health Risks and Implications, Food Adulteration, Health Risk and Prevention, and Food Contamination: Causes and Prevention.

The programme which discussed issues surrounding forced fruit ripening, adulterated palm oil, contaminated meat and grains, brought together diverse participants, including food producers, processors, vendors, State actors, and others who engaged in a question and answer session, as goodwill messages were received from some invited guests.