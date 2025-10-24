Plateau: Defections only temporary, stronger PDP emerges soon — Hassan, outgoing Chair

Mr. Chris Hassan (2nd from right)

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — The outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Christopher Hassan, has called on members and supporters of the Party to remain steadfast and united, assuring that the current wave of defections from the Party is only temporary.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will soon bounce back stronger, more united, and more determined to reclaim its lost grounds.

Hassan made the appeal in his valedictory speech on Friday at the PDP Secretariat in Jos, where he addressed journalists, Party leaders, and supporters as his tenure as State Chairman ends on Saturday.

He expressed gratitude to the media for their partnership in promoting democracy, commending their balanced coverage and commitment to truth, which, he said, helped sustain the PDP’s visibility and relevance in the State.

Reflecting on his tenure, the outgoing Chairman recalled that when his executive assumed office, the Party was in opposition and faced the daunting task of rebuilding, reconciling aggrieved members, and restoring unity.

“We chose the path of reconciliation and inclusion,” he said, adding that the leadership reached out to members across divides, healed old wounds, and built bridges of understanding that made the PDP one big family again.

Hassan highlighted the Party’s achievements under his leadership, including the peaceful and transparent conduct of primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections, which he described as the foundation for one of the most remarkable political comebacks in the State’s history.

He noted that the PDP’s subsequent victories in the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly elections were both political and moral, reflecting the people’s trust in the Party’s capacity to restore good governance and accountability.

Acknowledging the legal setbacks that followed the elections, Hassan commended the Party’s members for their calmness and faith in the judiciary, noting that the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory was proof that “truth, though delayed, always triumphs.”

He also appreciated the volunteer support groups and grassroots mobilizers who worked tirelessly for the PDP’s success, urging them to remain firm and continue promoting the Party’s ideals.

Hassan reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and pledged continued support for Governor Mutfwang’s administration, describing it as a model of peace, accountability, and infrastructural development, congratulated the incoming State Executive Committee and urged them to build on the existing unity and protect the integrity of the Party.

“Hold your ground, better days lie ahead for our Party on the Plateau.” he charged.