PIVAC urge scientific product experts to take advantage of Africa population, AfCFTA

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain, PVAC has called on Nigerian Science and Technology community, especially Scientific Products Association of Nigeria, SPAN to look beyond domestic market and embrace the vast opportunities across Africa.

This is even as PIVAC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with SPAN to strengthen healthcare and scientific manufacturing ecosystem.

Speaking in a keynote during SPANINNOVATE 2025, National Coordinator, PVAC Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, said there is a need to take advantage of the huge market presented by Nigeria’s 230 million population with 460 million people from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS and over 1.3 billion people from the continent.

SPANINNOVATE 2025 is a two-day conference and exhibition organised by SPAN, with the theme: “Science, Laboratory, and Sustainable National Development” held in Lagos.

Mukhtar said: “My call to all of you is to think regionally, not only for Nigeria with a population of 230 million people, but the 460 million people in the ECOWAS community and the 1.4 billion people in the continent.

He said: “It is a huge market, and with initiatives like the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement area, AfCFTA, initiatives such as the Africa Medicines Agency, AMA that are unifying and harmonising regulations, and standards, I think this should be your vision, you conquer the 230 million market, but you know you should go ahead and conquer the rest of Africa and the rest of the world.”

Recall that Africa and Nigeria account for only two percent of global research and development, R&D spending.

He said: “This has to change. President Bola Tinubu signed an executive order last year that is providing zero duty, zero VAT for important raw materials and machinery for local production.

“Whatever is available in Nigeria, if government is using its own money to buy, we’ll buy from our own Nigerian manufacturers.

“On the human capital side, we established a manufacturing academy, which SPAN is also doing. We are also creating a base called Empower Academy, which is an institution that we are creating for training the right personnel that will be running, that will be supporting this sector.

“In Nigeria today, we import about 70 percent of essential medicines that we use. We import about 99 percent of medical devices and the test kits that we use, we import almost 100 percent of vaccines that we use in this country.

“For a country with 250 million people, this is not sustainable”, he said.

In her welcome address, President of SPAN, Dr. Kate Isa, said SPAN serves as a bridge; connecting industry, research, academia and government.

She said: “Our mandate is simple yet powerful: to build a credible and competitive ecosystem that supports innovation, scientific integrity and national development.”

Isa who led the signing ceremony, said the agreement formalises collaboration between both organisations to deepen scientific research, promote local manufacturing of laboratory and medical products, and strengthen regulatory standards.

According to her, SPAN which was founded in 1988 is the leading industry association representing all the major manufacturers and distributors of scientific products, laboratory equipment, chemicals, reagents, glassware, and laboratory consumables across Nigeria.

Representatives from TETFund, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, and the Lagos State Government were also present at the event, pledging continued support for the country’s scientific and industrial development goals.

Mr. Opeyemi Eniola, Lagos state’s senior special adviser on Basic and Secondary Education, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to STEM education and innovation, noting that the state has invested N1 billion in research grants and deployed over 5,000 km of fibre-optic infrastructure, expanding to 6,000 km under a $22 million connectivity project.