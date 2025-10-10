Pipeline professionals Association of Nigeria hosts NIPITECS

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Pipeline Professionals’ Association of Nigeria (PLAN), has concluded plans to host the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology & Security Conference & Exhibition (NIPITECS).

The event with theme “Building Robust Pipeline Systems for the Decades of Gas & Beyond” which is expected to spotlight innovation, investment, and security in Nigeria’s midstream sector, will hold at the

Abuja Continental Hotel between November 11 and 12, 2025. According to the organisers, NIPITECS 2025 will bring together 1000 -1500 delegates, including engineers, regulators, investors and indigenous service providers.

The two-day programmed is also expected to feature peer-reviewed technical papers, a technology exhibition, interactive policy

panels, and a high-level networking dinner and awards.

NIPITECS stands apart as Nigeria’s only midstream-focused pipeline conference, offering practical solutions rooted in local expertise alongside global best practices, a statement by the organisers noted. Confirmed speakers include Engr.Adeche Omotosho-Oboro,MD,

Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; Engr. Ngozi Adeleke-Pipeline Manager, Renaissance Africa Energy Company; Sir Emeka Okwuosa, Group GMD, Oilserv

Group of Companies, Engr. Eloho Amagada, CEO, Amelin Projects Ltd, Engr Usman Yusuf, NNPC Board member, Engr Saidu Mohammed (Energy Veteran &

Consultant), among other technical committee leaders and international experts.