PICFI President attributes rise in crude oil production to divine intervention

*As national prayer holds in Warri

The National President of the Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International (PICFI), Brother Shola Idowu, has attributed the recent rise in Nigeria’s crude oil production to divine intervention, saying the nation’s oil and gas sector is experiencing a turnaround inspired by God’s mercy and the prayers of believers across the industry.

Idowu made the remark on Wednesday at the 2025 Annual National Prayer Conference of PICFI, held at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State, with the theme: “Occupy Till I Come” (Luke 19:13).

The three-day spiritual convocation, which runs from October 1–3, brought together Christian professionals in the oil and gas sector for prayers, intercession, and strategic engagement on how to advance kingdom values within the industry and the nation at large.

‘Oil Production Surge is Proof of God’s Hand’ — Idowu

In his welcome address, Idowu said Nigeria’s oil production, which hit a six-month high of 1.71 million barrels per day in July 2025 — representing a 71 percent increase from 2022 levels — was “clear proof that God still intervenes in the affairs of nations that seek His face.”

> “This surge in oil production is not just an economic statistic. It is a testimony that when men of faith in the oil and gas sector pray and act with integrity, heaven responds. We have seen divine intervention at work,” Idowu declared.

He also reflected on his four-year leadership journey and the spiritual themes that have guided the fellowship since 2022, including Knowing God (2022), Living Sacrifice (2023), Men at the Gate (2024), and the current Occupy Till I Come (2025).

According to him, each theme represents “a divine marching order,” shaping the fellowship’s spiritual direction and strengthening its influence across Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Under his tenure, PICFI also recorded other milestones such as:

Hosting the first-ever Solemn Assembly for Captains of Industry in Lagos.

Expanding operational structures through new national teams for Bible study, counseling, music, medicals, ushering, and professional development.

Idowu, however, noted that “there is still much land to occupy,” urging Christian professionals to remain spiritually vigilant and actively involved in addressing persistent challenges in the industry — including corruption, insecurity, and inefficiency.

Delivering a message titled “My Role in Transforming Nigeria,” Guest Speaker, Rev. Larry Adeboye, drew from Numbers 25:1–13 to compare Israel’s moral collapse with Nigeria’s current state. He urged believers to emulate Phinehas, whose bold action brought healing to a nation under judgment.

He said: “Silence in the face of evil is complicity. Nigeria at 65 years of independence does not need spectators in prayer — it needs active vessels of revival and reformation.”

The conference also featured a special 65th Independence Anniversary celebration. Sister Gift Roman of the Port Harcourt Zone presented a commemorative cake, which was cut by Idowu alongside members of the Board of Trustees.

Sister Waleola Adeyemo, a BoT member, led a moving praise and worship session, while Sister Omosede Osafile, Zonal Coordinator for Warri/Benin/Ore Zone, expressed confidence that the 2025 conference would trigger both spiritual and societal transformation.

As the conference draws to a close on Friday, October 3, PICFI reaffirmed its resolve to remain a spiritual vanguard within Nigeria’s petroleum industry, calling on Christians to occupy their spheres with righteousness and moral courage.

In an industry often associated with wealth and moral challenges, PICFI continues to serve as a lighthouse of faith, integrity, and transformation — standing firm until, in the words of its theme, “He comes.”