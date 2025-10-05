Photos: Sanwo-Olu welcomes Wyclef Jean, Miss Earth queens to Lagos House

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, received Haitian-American music icon, Wyclef Jean, and reigning Miss Earth 2024, Jessica Lane, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Also present was Miss Earth Water, Bea Millan-Windorski, who joined the delegation visiting Nigeria for the E1 Championship Fashion Showcase and Experience.

Sharing moments from the visit on his official X account, Sanwo-Olu said discussions centred on positioning Lagos as a global hub for creativity and sustainable development.

“It was a pleasure to receive singer and songwriter Wyclef Jean, Miss Earth and Miss Earth Water on a courtesy visit to Lagos House, Marina.

Our discussions highlighted Lagos as not only a hub of culture and creativity but also a welcoming destination that embraces global efforts toward a cleaner, greener future.

We’re proud to showcase the warmth, energy, and hospitality that make Lagos truly unique,” the governor said.

The visit, he added, aligns with ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and strengthen international partnerships.

Wyclef Jean, famed for his work with The Fugees and solo hits such as “Gone Till November”, is known for his global philanthropy and advocacy for development across Africa.

The Miss Earth organisation promotes environmental awareness and supports initiatives that drive eco-friendly change worldwide.

Lagos recently made history as the first African city to host the E1 Championship, joining Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice on the prestigious global calendar.

“E1 Lagos GP is more than a race; it is a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism — the Spirit of Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It is a testament to our growing influence, creativity and energy.”