Photos: LASG clears 200 Illegal shanties, uncovers dummy gun

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Government has dismantled more than 200 illegal shanties and dislodged scores of squatters operating under and around the Ijora, Apapa Road and Costain bridges in a major enforcement exercise aimed at curbing crime and restoring environmental order.

The operation, coordinated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, was a joint effort involving LASTMA, LAWMA, KAI, LAMATA and the Nigeria Police Force.

During the clearance, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) uncovered a dummy gun and other weapons hidden inside makeshift structures beneath the bridge, heightening concerns over growing criminal activity in the corridor.

Giwa, who described the settlements as a haven for crime and environmental abuse, said the sprawling shanties had become notorious for harbouring drug peddlers, traffic robbers and miscreants who terrorised residents and road users.

According to him, the areas had also degenerated into illegal garages and dumpsites for abandoned trucks that were converted into hideouts by criminals.

“This is a monumental affront to public decency, environmental order and the collective security of Lagosians,” Giwa said, noting that the state would not “tolerate brazen lawlessness” around critical public infrastructure.

He warned that government would enforce strict sanctions against anyone attempting to return to the cleared sites, stressing that similar interventions would continue across the metropolis as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s urban renewal and safety agenda.

“We are determined to sustain the tempo. Any displaced miscreants who return will face decisive action,” he said.

The cleared zones, including Apapa Road, Costain and Ijora corridors inward Iponri, had long been identified by authorities and commuters as flashpoints for traffic-related crime and environmental degradation.

Giwa commended the collaboration of enforcement and environmental agencies, urging residents to cooperate with government and report suspicious activities to authorities.

He reiterated the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to restoring public spaces, improving security and delivering a cleaner, safer Lagos aligned with global megacity standards.

A dummy firearm, knives and other items recovered during the exercise have been handed over to security authorities for further investigation.

See photos below:



