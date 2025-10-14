Photos: Labour Party’s internal crisis reignites as Abure attends INEC meeting

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) is facing a resurgence as former National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, and the factional National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, were sighted attending the quarterly consultative meeting between political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A picture of the duo attending the meeting as Labour Party (LP) leaders was circulated by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The meeting is a regular interface between the election management body and recognised chairmen and secretaries of political parties.

It was not immediately clear if the Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwochocha-led Interim National Committee of the party are also in attendance.

