[Photos] #FreeKanu: Umuahia locked down as shops, schools, banks close

By Steve Oko

Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, was totally locked down on Monday as residents decided to withdraw from their daily businesses and operations in solidarity with the #FreeNnamdiKanu march being championed by rights activist Omoleye Sowore.

The roads were virtually empty except for the occasional movement of tricycles and a few vehicles.

Economic and commercial activities were totally paralysed as shops, markets, banks, petrol stations, motor parks did not open for business.

Similarly, schools, both private and public, did not open for studies.

Some of the schools had, over the weekend, sent messages to parents asking them not to bring their children and wards to school on Monday because of the #FreeKanu protest.

Although there were no processions yet as of the time of filing this report, the mood in the capital city suggested that residents were supportive of the protest.

A convoy of joint security patrol vans was sighted along Uwakala Road, probably monitoring the situation.

Traders at the popular Isigate market did not show up for business, as their wares and tables were all covered.

Most of the major streets, including Post Office/Abia Tower Junction, FMC/Bank Road Junction, and Umuahia, visited by our correspondent, were a ghost of themselves.

Details later…

See photos below