Pharmacy sector holds key to Nigeria’s health, economic transformation — NAPHARM

By Chioma Obinna

Medical experts at the 2025 Investiture of Fellows of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) have called for stronger investment in pharmaceutical innovation, research collaboration, and policy reform to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and strengthen its healthcare system.

Held under the theme “Pharmaceutical Innovation as a Catalyst for National Development,” the event underscored NAPHARM’s commitment to positioning pharmacy as a key driver of economic diversification, industrial growth, and healthcare transformation in Nigeria.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Academy, Prof. Lere Baale, said the date of the investiture—coinciding with the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Walt Disney Company—symbolised the power of disciplined imagination and innovation to transform societies.

“Just as Disney turned creativity into a global legacy, our Academy is committed to turning pharmaceutical science into national impact—translating knowledge into innovation, and innovation into wellbeing,” Baale said.

He praised the Transformation Committee led by Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai, Director of Programmes Pharm. Dr. Lolo Ojo, and Secretary-General Pharm. Nikon Atsui, describing the investiture as visionary and well executed.

Baale also acknowledged the Academy’s founding father, Dr. Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, for laying the foundation for excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s pharmacy profession.

“The theme reflects our belief that the pharmaceutical sector can serve as a catalyst for national and continental development,” Baale said. “Through medicine manufacturing, research, and technology-based health solutions, we can drive both economic growth and public health advancement.”

The event featured the conferment of awards in three categories: 14 new Distinguished Fellows, four Honorary Fellows, and three Lifetime Achievement Awardees. The honours recognised individuals who have made significant contributions to the pharmacy profession and the nation’s healthcare landscape.

“Those honoured today have made lasting contributions to the profession and to the country,” Baale said. “Recognising them is the least we can do to inspire others and preserve a legacy of excellence.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Programmes, Pharm. Dr. Lolo Ojo, stressed that research and development must become central to Nigeria’s pharmaceutical growth, urging stronger partnerships between academia and industry.

“Without research, we’ll keep copying and lagging behind,” she said. “We are beginning to build bridges between academia and industry so that our research adds real value and generates new molecules that expand global knowledge from Nigeria.”

She reaffirmed that NAPHARM remains a thought leader in pharmaceutical sciences, guiding policy, research, and ethical practice in the country.

In his keynote address, the guest speaker called for deeper collaboration between pharmacists, regulators, academia, and the financial sector to advance biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and digital health in Nigeria.

“Going solo will not help anyone,” he warned. “Medicines must not only be profitable but accessible. No one should die simply because they cannot afford the drugs they need.”

He stressed that government investment in research, diaspora collaboration, and timely regulatory approvals are vital to building a resilient pharmaceutical ecosystem. “If we nurture innovation and back great ideas with funding, we can transform our healthcare and industrial sectors,” he said.

The event also featured a tribute to the late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe, pioneer industrialist and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. Pharm. Ibrahim Tanko, PSN President, described Akinkugbe as “a visionary whose integrity and service shaped the very foundation of the profession.”

In closing, Prof. Baale reaffirmed NAPHARM’s mission to uphold knowledge, integrity, and service. “Pharmacy is not just about medicines—it’s about science, ethics, and service to humanity,” he said. “Our duty is to transform pharmaceutical science into a force for wellbeing and national development.”