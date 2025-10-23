Pharmaconex Cairo 2024 drives pharma growth across Africa

The 11th edition of Pharmaconex Cairo 2024, held from 8–10 September at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, gathered over 350 exhibitors and 13,500 delegates from more than 40 countries, reaffirming Cairo’s role as Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Opening the event, H.E. Dr. Ali El Ghamrawy, Chairman of Egypt’s Drug Authority, highlighted regulatory reforms positioning Egypt as a regional powerhouse in drug production under Egypt Vision 2030.

Prof. Sam Ohuabunwa, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, called for stronger leadership and collaboration to drive local manufacturing and skills development, noting that self-reliance in healthcare begins with regional capacity-building.

EVA Pharma CEO, Dr. Riyad Armanious, stressed that localisation is now a strategic necessity for affordability and supply stability, while Agon Pharma CEO, Yara El Mouti, advocated for digitalisation, quality assurance, and gender inclusion as key pillars of transformation.

Prof. Cyril Usifoh, President of Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Society, urged greater investment in local production and research to ensure access to safe, affordable medicines across sub-Saharan Africa.

Delivering a notable session on data innovation, Adesola Arowolo, Chief Growth and Revenue Officer at PBR Life Sciences, underscored the power of real-world data (RWD) in improving affordability, access, and treatment outcomes. She called for public–private collaboration to strengthen Africa’s data infrastructure and analytical capacity.

Overall, Pharmaconex Cairo 2024 showcased how bridging global expertise with regional insight—and leveraging data-driven innovation—can accelerate Africa’s journey towards pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and sustainable healthcare growth.