PFN celebrates 40 years of faith, unity

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has marked its 40th anniversary with a thanksgiving and award service in Jos, Plateau State to celebrate four decades of faith, evangelism, and nation-building.

Themed “PFN: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” the celebration brought together leaders, founding fathers, government officials, and church representatives from across the State.

The National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Oke, represented by the National Deputy Secretary, Rev. Steven Dangana, expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the Fellowship through four decades of unity and spiritual growth.

Bishop Oke recalled that 40 years ago, God stirred the hearts of visionary Christian leaders to establish a united platform for Pentecostal believers in Nigeria.

Their courage, faith, and sacrifice, he said, gave birth to a movement that has now become a strong national voice for righteousness, truth, and moral integrity.

“We salute our founding fathers and all past National Presidents whose legacy of prayer, unity, and bold witness continues to inspire a new generation of believers,” he stated.

Highlighting the Fellowship’s current standing, Bishop Oke described PFN as a beacon of truth and a defender of the faith, noting its growing influence from the grassroots to the national stage.

He also unveiled plans for The PFN Legacy Place in Abuja, which will serve as the Fellowship’s spiritual, administrative, and leadership hub saying, “This edifice will stand as a monument of faith and unity, ensuring that future generations of Pentecostals inherit both spiritual and physical legacies.”

The State PFN Chairman, Rev. Dunka Gomwalk, described the anniversary as a testimony of God’s faithfulness and the resilience of the church and stated the PFN, established on the Plateau in 1988 through the efforts of Rev. Ezekiel and Rev. Oyeniran, now has chapters in all 17 local government areas.

Rev. Gomwalk listed past State leaders and acknowledged their contributions to the growth of the Fellowship, urging members to sustain unity and evangelism.

The event also featured prayers for the Church, a call for intensive evangelism, thanksgiving, awards, goodwill messages, renewed commitment to the gospel and the unity of the Church, and tributes to the recently passed Rev. Uma Ukpai.