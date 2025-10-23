Petrol tanker explosion: FG condoles with Bago, people of Niger

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government has condoled with the Government and people of Niger over the petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Essa, Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He expressed deep sorrow over the incident which claimed many innocent lives and left several others injured.

“We join the government and people of Niger in mourning this painful loss.

“This heartbreaking incident has once again brought to the fore the devastating human and material consequences of fuel tanker accidents in our communities.

“The Federal Government is saddened that, despite sustained public sensitisation and repeated warnings about the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, some citizens still take such life-threatening risks.

“Every Nigerian life is precious, and such avoidable tragedies serve as a painful reminder of the need for greater vigilance and adherence to safety instructions in times of emergency,” Idris said.

He commended the swift response of the Niger government, security agencies, and emergency responders who promptly mobilised to put out the fire, rescue survivors, and provide support to the affected families.

He said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also been directed to complement ongoing efforts by the state government in providing relief and medical assistance to the victims and their families.

“The Federal Government also directs the National Orientation Agency to sustain and intensify nationwide public awareness campaigns on safety measures, particularly in rural and high-risk communities, to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire people of Niger in this moment of grief.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss,” Idris said. (NAN)