October 21, 2025

Petrol tanker explodes after skidding off Bida-Agaei road in Niger

A petrol-laden tanker skidded off the road, fell and exploded on Tuesday afternoon on Bida-Agaei Road in Niger.

Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu,  Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Sa’adu said that the casualty figure  could not be ascertained at the time of  filing this report.

She, however, said that her men were already conducting a rescue operation at the scene of the accident.

According to her, the unfortunate incident has caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever-busy expressway.

particularly due to the bad nature of the road.

Sa’adu pointed out that the deplorable state of the road also impacted response time for the rescue operation.

Details to follow later.

