Peter Obi to FG, states: Stop the destruction of people’s property

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the ongoing demolition of private properties by various government agencies across Nigeria, describing the actions as unjust, insensitive, and detrimental to citizens’ welfare.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the former Anambra State Governor criticized the demolition exercises, noting that many were carried out without prior notice to the affected owners.

“I like to reiterate my strong condemnation of the willful destruction of people’s property and goods by governments at any level without notice,” Obi said.

He described the trend as unacceptable, especially coming at a time when millions of Nigerians were already struggling under severe economic hardship.

“An administration whose policies and style have sent several million Nigerians into poverty in 29 months should show compassion for its citizens. This is happening across the country at a time when the government is supposed to be lifting citizens out of poverty. Instead, it is plunging them deeper into hardship,” he stated.

Obi lamented that the demolitions were destroying livelihoods, undermining small and medium-scale businesses, and threatening the economic security of hardworking citizens.

“Many of these shops contained goods worth billions of naira, representing years of investment and toil. What legal authority justifies the destruction of private property—clearly not used for criminal purposes—without prior notice or due process?” he queried.

The LP flag bearer urged federal and state governments to ensure that urban development policies are implemented within the confines of the law and with due regard for the rights and dignity of citizens.

“These acts of demolition send a chilling message to entrepreneurs across the nation and beyond—that their hard work and sacrifices can be wiped away overnight,” Obi warned.

He further cautioned that continued disregard for citizens’ rights and livelihoods could undermine the nation’s economic growth and social stability.

“If we fail to stand against such injustices, we risk undermining the very foundations of economic growth and social stability. Every citizen has the right to build a life through honest work, and that right must never be trampled,” Obi declared.