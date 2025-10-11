Peter Obi prays for new Nigeria during pilgrimage to Rome

Mr. Peter Obi and his wife, Margaret, during their recent audience with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican City.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and shared responsibility as the nation grapples with political, social, and economic challenges.

Obi, in a statement after his recent trip to the United States and Rome, said he used the opportunity to “take Nigeria’s situation to God,” offering prayers for unity, peace, and responsible leadership.

He addressed the Friendship Club in the U.S. on Saturday, 4 October, and spoke at the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington the following day before departing for Rome to join his wife.

According to him, the pilgrimage coincided with the ongoing Jubilee Year — a sacred celebration held every 25 years in the Catholic Church.

He said they dedicated their prayers to Nigeria’s healing and renewal.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over sixty-five years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation,” Obi said.

During the pilgrimage, the couple visited the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome — St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. John Lateran, and St. Peter’s Basilica — passing through each Holy Door and praying for divine mercy upon Nigeria.

At the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, they were received by Cardinal James Harvey, who guided them through the Holy Door and shared insights on the significance of the Jubilee Year.

Obi capped the journey with his wife by attending the Papal General Audience at St. Peter’s Basilica, where they listened to the catechesis of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on hope, perseverance, and faith in adversity. Later, they were received in a private audience by the Pope, to whom Obi appealed for prayers for Nigeria.

“Along the way, we met many Nigerian pilgrims — men and women of faith whose faces shone with quiet hope.

“Together, we renewed our trust in God’s mercy and in the promise of a better Nigeria,” he said.

Reaffirming his belief in both divine providence and human responsibility, Obi urged Nigerians to complement prayer with action.

“Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; it calls us to action. We must each continue to do our part — with honesty, diligence, and love — for our nation’s healing and progress,” he added

Vanguard News