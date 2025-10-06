Senator Victor Umeh has defended the recent visit by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and lawmakers from the South-East to the site of the demolished buildings at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, revealing that Obi is one of the developers of the facility.

Umeh, who was among the lawmakers who visited the site following the demolition carried out by the Lagos State Government, said the state acted illegally by destroying shops and buildings belonging to business owners.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday, the lawmaker said the demolition violated the rights of traders.

“People are doing their lawful businesses, and you moved in with machines to bring their buildings down, destroy their shops with the goods in them. And it was shown on television. Everybody saw it,” Umeh said.

“We had to go there and I knew that the Lagos Government was acting wrongly and against the law. We are the representatives of the people.”

The senator explained that the majority of those affected by the demolition were of Igbo origin, stressing that they could not be left without representation.

“Over 70% of the people in that place are our people, and you cannot go and bully them, intimidate them, and abandon them,” he said.

While reacting to the claim that Obi’s visit to the complex was provocative, Umeh said the ex-governor of Anambra State had personal ties to the Trade Fair Complex, saying he’s one of the developers of the complex.

“Mr. Peter Obi is one of the developers of that complex, if you don’t know. He has a plaza there (with) over 200 shops far back in 1995, and he’s a patron of the place. All the associations there regard him as their patron,” Umeh stated.

According to Umeh, Obi’s visit to the site was a response to the distress calls from people affected by what he described as an unlawful government action.

“He cannot see that people he’s associated with are being dealt with against the provisions of the law and keep quiet,” the senator added.

“If the land belongs to the Lagos State Government, yes, the place to go would be to interface with agents of the government — but they don’t own the land. They acted illegally.”

Vanguard News