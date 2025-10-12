Peter Obi goes on pilgrimage, prays for new Nigeria

Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith as they grapple with political, social and economic challenges.

Obi, in a statement after his recent trip to the United States and Rome, said he used the opportunity to “take Nigeria’s situation to God,” offering prayers for unity, peace and responsible leadership.

He addressed the Friendship Club in the US and spoke at the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington the following day before departing for Rome to join his wife.

According to him, “with hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over 65 years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation.”

During the pilgrimage, the couple visited the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome — St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. John Lateran and St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Along the way, we met many Nigerian pilgrims: men and women of faith whose faces shone with quiet hope. Together, we renewed our trust in God’s mercy and in the promise of a better Nigeria,” he said.

Reaffirming his belief in both divine providence and human responsibility, Obi urged Nigerians to complement prayer with action.

“Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; it calls us to action. We must each continue to do our part, with honesty, diligence, and love, for our nation’s healing and progress,” he added

Caption for the pic: Mr. Peter Obi and his wife, Margaret, during their recent audience with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican City.