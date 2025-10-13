Peter Obi condemns demolition of people’s property without prior notice

Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the demolition of citizens’ properties and destruction of goods by government authorities, describing such actions as “willful” and “inhumane.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Obi criticised governments at all levels for embarking on demolition exercises without prior notice or due process, saying such actions worsen the already dire economic situation in the country.

“I like to reiterate my strong condemnation of the willful destruction of people’s property and goods by governments at any level without notice,” he said.

“The recent demolition of citizens’ structures and the destruction of their goods and merchandise remain condemnable.”

The former Anambra State governor expressed concern that millions of Nigerians have been pushed into poverty due to harsh economic policies and that the government should be offering relief, not inflicting further hardship.

“An administration whose policies and style have sent several million Nigerians into poverty in 29 months should show compassion for its citizens,” Obi stated.

“This is happening across the country at a time when the government is supposed to be lifting citizens out of poverty. Instead, it is plunging them deeper into hardship.”

He lamented that many of the affected properties contained goods worth billions of naira, representing years of labour and investment by ordinary citizens.

According to him, the demolitions “destroy livelihoods, undermine businesses, and threaten the economic security of hardworking citizens.”

Questioning the legal and moral basis for the demolitions, Obi asked: “What legal authority justifies the destruction of private property — clearly not used for criminal purposes — without prior notice or due process?

We must ask: are these actions genuinely in the public interest, or are they arbitrary and disproportionate exercises of power?”

Obi called on governments to ensure that urban development and enforcement actions respect citizens’ rights and the rule of law.

“Citizens deserve protection for their investments, livelihoods, and dignity,” he said.

“Meanwhile, these acts of demolition send a chilling message to entrepreneurs across the nation and beyond — that their hard work and sacrifices can be wiped away overnight.”

Obi warned that continued disregard for the plight of citizens could undermine Nigeria’s economic stability and social cohesion.

“If we fail to stand against such injustices, we risk undermining the very foundations of economic growth and social stability. Every citizen has the right to build a life through honest work, and that right must never be trampled,” he said.

