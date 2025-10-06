Perrypays Superstar Wisdom Igiebor signs for Mgarr United FC, Malta

The management of Perrypays Services Limited, organizers of the Perrypays Superstars Cup, have disclosed that one of its standout players, Wisdom Igiebor, has officially joined Mgarr United FC, a top-tier club in the Maltese First Division.

The signing was confirmed through Mgarr United’s official social media channels, marking yet another major milestone in the journey of the Perrypays football project — a fast-rising grassroots-to-global initiative that continues to open international doors for young Nigerian footballers.

Wisdom Igiebor was among the exceptional talents discovered during the 2025 Perrypays Superstars Cup, which brought together elite scouts from Spain and Malta. His technical brilliance and determination impressed the scouts, earning him a pathway to professional football in Europe.

Speaking on the successful transfer, Mr. Precious Dorti, Founder and Project Director of Perrypays Services Limited, described the move as a defining moment for grassroots football in Nigeria.

“This signing is a reflection of our long-term vision — to discover, develop, and project young footballers from the grassroots to the world stage,” said Mr. Dorti. “Perrypays Superstars Cup is more than a tournament; it’s a developmental platform that gives real opportunities to real talents. Wisdom’s success story is a motivation to every young player out there.”

Mr. Dorti further revealed that preparations are already in motion for the 2026 Edition of the Perrypays Superstars Cup, which will feature even broader international participation under the theme:

“Beyond Borders: Expanding the Grassroots Football Dream.”

The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place between April and May 2026, with a Southern Conference and Northern Conference to identify top regional talents before the national finals in Abuja. The event will welcome scouts and club representatives from Germany, France, Spain, Malta, and England, providing even greater exposure and opportunities for young footballers.

“We are building a legacy project that connects Africa’s grassroots football with global opportunities,” Mr. Dorti added. “Our goal for 2026 is to create a more inclusive and impactful edition that continues to deliver success stories like Wisdom Igiebor’s.”