People see the champions, but not the struggle, says Kibet Official

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kenyan runner Cyrus Kibet Rotich, widely known as Kibet Official, recently spoke about the challenges facing young and upcoming athletes in Kenya during an interview on Roll Pod: An Alabama Sports Show from Bama247.

In the conversation, Kibet reflected on his early training in Kapsabet, a region that has produced many of Kenya’s top athletes — including Amos Kipruto, Peres Jepchirchir, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi. He described how, despite Kenya’s strong running heritage, many local athletes still face obstacles that prevent them from realizing their full potential.

“People see the champions, but not the struggle,” he said. “Many young athletes train on rough roads or dusty school fields. They share worn-out shoes, lack access to balanced nutrition, and train without recovery support. Their passion is strong, but the conditions are limiting.”

Kibet emphasized that the issue isn’t a shortage of talent — it’s a shortage of resources. Local training camps often lack proper facilities, qualified coaches, and consistent funding. Many promising runners are forced to stop training because they can’t afford basic gear or transport to competitions.

During the interview, Kibet also called on sponsors and organizations to take action. He highlighted how national brands, large corporations, and sporting goods companies could make a difference by supporting youth programs, providing equipment, or funding local competitions.

“Corporate support can change everything,” he said. “Many companies already fund youth sports abroad as part of their community programs. That same model can work here — help young runners with gear, uniforms, or even small financial grants. It doesn’t take much to give someone hope.”

He added that investment in local sports programs could be both impactful and sustainable. Sponsorships not only support athletes but also promote community health, education, and national pride.

“Kenya’s running success didn’t happen by chance,” Kibet said. “It started with opportunity — and opportunity starts with support.”

His comments echo a growing call within Kenya’s athletic community for stronger partnerships between the private sector, government agencies, and training camps. For Kibet, advocacy isn’t about pointing fingers — it’s about opening doors.

“We already have the talent,” he said. “Now we need the structure, the sponsorship, and the belief to push that talent to the next level.”