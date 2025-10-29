Pedri sidelined for weeks, add to Barcelona’s injury woes

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona midfield gem, Pedri Gonzalez has now been sidelined with a hamstring injury for a significant but unknown number of weeks.

The 22-year old was part of the Barcelona squad that lost to Real Madrid away by two goals to one, and was handed a red card after a second yellow card offence on Tchouameni.

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that the 22-year-old’s left thigh’s distal biceps femoris muscle was torn.

The club stated that “the player’s recovery will dictate his return to action” rather than providing a recovery date.

The midfielder was set to miss Barcelona’s next La Liga match against Elche and might not be back until after the international break in November.

Since joining the team, the Spaniard has sustained many hamstring injuries, one of which kept him out for more than three months from September 2021 to January 2022.

However, he was fit throughout last season and featured for the Hansi Flick in 41 consecutive games for Barcelona, and has missed just one match.

He now adds to Barcelona’s long-list of injuries as they have the likes of Gavi, Raphinha, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as reports are saying that Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski are back in training.

Hansi Flick’s side are not in the same form as last season as their form has dropped significantly. Now, they sit second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid who are under their new manager, Xabi Alonso.

Vanguard News