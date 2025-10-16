PDP’s collapse in South-East not surprising – APGA publicity secretary

Mr Ejimofor Opara, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the defection of Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not come as a surprise.

Opara said that the development was expected, given the lingering internal crises rocking the PDP at the national and state levels.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Awka, the APGA spokesman maintained that the collapse of the PDP in the South East does not threaten APGA’s dominance in Anambra.

He dismissed speculations that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo might dump APGA in the wake of Mbah’s defection, describing such fears as ‘inordinate and unlikely’.

Opara reassured Anambra residents that Soludo remains firmly committed to APGA, adding that the party has maintained its political stronghold in the state for nearly two decades.

“It did not come as a surprise that the PDP in the South East met this fate, given the internal conflicts within the party.

“For us in APGA, this is a movement that has produced three consecutive governors and will produce more in the near future.

“In Anambra, the only party that has consistently maintained its stronghold is APGA, no other party can claim that,” he said.

Opara further noted that APGA and APC are both progressive parties that share certain ideological similarities, making it unnecessary for Gov. Soludo to consider defection.

Vanguard News