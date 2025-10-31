PDP Youths to Lamido: You can’t return to lead the party you abandoned

Sule Lamido

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Tension is simmering within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its youth wing, the PDP National Youth Movement (PDP NYM), has publicly taken on former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, over his alleged bid to become the party’s next National Chairman.

The group described Lamido’s reported ambition as immoral, politically inconsistent, and a slap on party discipline, accusing him of drifting away from the PDP after attending the African Democratic Congress (ADC) unveiling event in Abuja, an outing they noted was televised and widely covered by the media.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PDP NYM National Coordinator, Salahudeen Lukman, said it would be ‘unwise and morally unjustifiable’ for someone who had openly aligned with another political platform to now seek to lead the PDP.

“It would be unwise and morally unjustifiable for a serious political party to allow anyone whose spirit has visibly departed from the PDP to now seek to lead it,” Lukman declared, stressing that the PDP must not compromise its moral integrity for political expediency.

The movement gave Lamido a seven-day ultimatum to publicly reaffirm his loyalty to the PDP or face possible disciplinary measures, including expulsion by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“If the PDP must rebuild and regain public trust, we must begin by holding all members, regardless of their status, accountable to the values of loyalty, honesty, and consistency,” Lukman emphasised.

On the leadership question, the youth group endorsed former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as its preferred consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party’s forthcoming National Convention in Ibadan.