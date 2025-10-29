PDP will emerge stronger after convention – Nasarawa State Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Mr Adamu Ninga, has expressed optimism that the party will emerge stronger and more united after its forthcoming national convention.

The PDP has scheduled its national convention to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, to elect new national officers and strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ninga stated this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia after an expanded meeting of the State Executive Council of the party.

He described the convention as a major milestone for the PDP, adding that it would provide a fresh opportunity to strengthen internal unity and reposition the party for electoral success at both the national and state levels.

“We are more united and determined than ever to reclaim our rightful place in Nigerian politics, especially here in Nasarawa State,” he said.

Ninga said the convention would also serve as a platform to resolve internal disagreements and chart a new course for the future.

He assured that under his leadership, the party would ensure a level playing field for all members, particularly those aspiring for elective offices in 2027.

The chairman pledged an all-inclusive leadership style that would give every member a sense of belonging.

He added that Nasarawa State delegates would conduct themselves responsibly at the convention and elect competent leaders who could lead the party to victory in 2027.

Ninga further disclosed that women had been allotted four delegate slots from each of the state’s 13 local government areas to participate in the convention.

